‘Blood Sisters’’ winning pilot week

Just a week into its premiere, netizens are already raving about ABS-CBN’s latest prime time drama “The Blood Sisters,” which stars Erich Gonzales in the role of triplets.

The series has consistently topped ratings since it first aired, revealing the gripping history of Erika, Carrie and Agatha who had been separated when they were babies.

“The story is so good and doesn’t hold back,” commented YouTube user Rizza Pitugo. Gladys Alcansado meanwhile praised Gonzales’ acting, posting, “Every time I watch this show, I am very pleased because Erich is so commendable #ForeverIdol.”

“The Blood Sisters’” episodes, highlights, as well as the teasers also continue to gather millions of views on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Well organized, the production’s use of flashbacks to explain each of the sisters’ present condition have also made for a fast-paced narrative, rather than going by way of a lengthy presentation of the plot’s back story as most teleseryes do.

As Twitter user @falconconglomerate noted, “I would like to commend the writers and editors of The Blood Sisters. The story and editing are excellent,” shared.

Similarly, @tn28_x also enthused, “Kudos to the ‘TBS’ team! What an exhilarating pilot week! Viewers are instantly hooked! Thank you @DreamscapePH for bringing us this jam-packed serye with the best actors in the industry! Can’t wait for what’s in store for the triplets in the coming weeks!”

This last week already showed how Erika and Carrie discovered they are twins after the former temporarily assumed the identity of her sister in order to protect herself and her son from a powerful mob. This week, they will begin to search for the truth about their real identities.

Joining Gonzales in the The Blood Sisters are Enchong Dee, Ejay Falcon, AJ Muhlach, Cherry Pie Picache, Dina Bonnevie, Jestoni Alarcon, Tessie Tomas, Pilar Pilapil, Dante Rivero, Ogie Diaz, Ian De Leon, Maika Rivera, Ruby Ruiz, Pamu Pamorada, Alora Sasam, and Dindi Gallardo.

Directed by Jojo Saguin, the program airs weeknights on “ABS-CBN Primetime Bida.”