  ‘Lawin’ to exit PAR Thursday evening

Tropical Cyclone “Lawin” will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Thursday evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said the eye of super typhoon was located 40 kilometer (km) Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. It has maximum sustained winds of up to 205 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 285 kph.

The typhoon is also forecast to move west northwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa noted the estimated rainfall amount within the 400 km diameter of the typhoon will vary from heavy to intense, while other areas will experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The weather bureau further said sea travel is risky over the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon and the northern and eastern seaboards of Samar.

Pagasa placed Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Ifugao and Calayan Group of Islands on signal no. 4, which will have 171-220 kph winds in 12 hours.

The areas will also experience a wave height of more than 14 meters in their coastal areas. Pagasa also warned against 2-3 meters storm surges.

Signal no. 3 was hoisted in La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Northern Aurora.

Pagasa also placed the Batanes Group of Islands, Pangasinan, Rest of Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and Northern Zambales on signal no. 2.

Zambales, Bulacan, Bataan, Pampanga, Rizal, Quezon Province including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Metro Manila on signal no.1. PNA

pna/cc