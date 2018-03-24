‘1.4M BPO jobs at risk because of robots, taxes’

SEN. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th on Friday urged the government to protect over 1.4 million BPO (business process outsourcing) jobs from impending threats, including automation and the new reform law.

Aquino said experts have identified three major threats to jobs in the BPO sector: artificial intelligence (AI), the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, and the shifting economic policies of other countries.

“We must prepare for these threats and not be caught flat-footed,” said Aquino, who earlier held a second hearing on threats to the BPO sector as the chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology.

“Our fellow Filipinos cannot afford to lose their livelihood especially in these times,” the senator said.

During the first Senate hearing on the threat of AI, the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said they were anticipating a decline in demand for low-skilled jobs in the IT-BPO industry of about 43,000 jobs by 2022.

“On the bright side, there is potential to open up 388,000 jobs for mid-skilled tasks, and 309,000 jobs for high-skilled tasks also by 2022,” Aquino said.

“The clear solution is to retrain our workers and upgrade their skills to be viable for higher job levels. Our training centers and academic institutions must start offering courses for these higher-skilled BPO jobs,” he said.

However, Aquino said government agencies were not working fast enough.

“I want to see urgency in our agencies to move this forward quickly and with purpose. This is the first time in years that the BPO industry will be at risk. We need to protect our countrymen’s jobs,” he said.