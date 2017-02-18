1.8-M students to take NCAE

THE Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Saturday that around 1.8 million Grade 9 students from public and private schools nationwide will take this year’s National Career Assessment Examination (NCAE) on March 1 and 2.

The Education department, through the Bureau of Educational Assessment (BEA), will lead the administration of the annual career assessment exams, with the assistance of personnel from the schools divisions nationwide.

The NCAE aims to determine a learner’s aptitude and occupational interest on any of the senior high school (SHS) tracks. Occupational interest is the learner’s preference in specific vocations and career categories.

The two-day exam also aims to guide the conduct of career guidance at the school level, and to ensure the development of skills and competencies required for the world of work and career choices.

This is also to provide basis for profiling a learner’s aptitude in the four SHS tracks such as Academic, Technical-Vocational- Livelihood, Sports, and Arts and Design.

Under the Academic track are the following strands: Accountancy, Business and Management (ABM); Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); and Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS).

The career assessment covers three domains such as General Scholastic Aptitude (GSA), Occupational Interest Inventory (OII), and Aptitude for SHS tracks.

GSA refers to the student’s scientific ability, reading comprehension, verbal ability, mathematical ability and logical reasoning ability.

The OII pertains to the checklist of occupational interests that provides an assessment on preferences for comprehensive career guidance.

The Aptitude test measures the innate ability of the student to succeed in the SHS tracks.