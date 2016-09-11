1 dead, 12 injured in Bataan collision

ABUCAY, Bataan: One person was killed while 12 others were injured when the two vans they were riding collided head-on along the Roman Expressway here at past 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Records showed attending doctors declared Noel Lozareta of Davao del Sur dead at the Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City where the wounded were also brought.

Suffering from various injuries to their heads and bodies were five laborers in one vehicle bound for Mariveles, Bataan and seven others in the other vehicle on the way to Metro Manila.

The fatality, reportedly a worker at a power firm in Limay, Bataan, was with those traveling to Manila.

The two vans were heavily damaged.

Police are investigating the incident.

ERNIE ESCONDE