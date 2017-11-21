1 dead, 14 arrested in PNP campaign against loose firearms in Laguna

CAMP PACIANO RIZAL, Laguna — Fourteen persons were arrested, one was killed and 22 assorted firearms were confiscated as part of the campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on the responsible use of firearms.

Armed with search warrants, combined elements of the Provincial Intelligence Branch and the Police Stations of Laguna Police Provincial Office swooped down on individuals suspected of carrying unlicensed firearms, said Sr. Supt. Cecilio Ison, Laguna Provincial director.

The search in San Pablo City resulted in an armed encounter against one Ryan De Guzman, a notorious member of the PAZ gun-for-hire and Gun Runner Group.

SOCO, during the processing of the crime scene, also recovered 14 sachets of shabu, 1 sachet of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Ison said, “This is part of the PNP’s preparation for the upcoming Yuletide season where crime volume may increase.”

Ison said the campaign stemmed from a directive of the Regional Intelligence Division, PRO-Calabarzon to find owners and individuals other than the licensee in possession of unregistered firearms, obliterated or altered firearms, firearms which has been lost or stolen, illegally manufactured firearms, and registered firearms.

“Although the law states that the use of a loose firearm, when inherent in the commission of a crime can be considered as an aggravating circumstance, these loose firearms can still be the ‘instrument-of-choice’ of offenders in committing crimes due its difficulty of being traced,” he added.

Laguna PPO also intensified its “Oplan Katok” campaign to persuade owners of loose firearms to surrender them before they would be arrested. ROSELLE R. AQUINO