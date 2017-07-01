A woman was shot dead while two of her relatives were wounded, including a six-year-old child, when an armed man barged into their house in Tondo, Manila Friday night, according to a police official.

Police Officer 3 Roderick Magdale identified the victim as Julieta Saga, 48. The injured were Cholo Sabdao, 6, and Darren Williams, 24 — all residents of 1314-C Juan Luna Street.

The suspect, identified as JR Nicolas, between 30 and 35 years old, and a resident of Bacoor City, Cavite, escaped after the shooting on board a motorcycle and sped away toward the Tayuman area.

Initial investigation said that Nicolas entered the house of Saga at 7:12 p.m. Closed-circuit television showed the suspect entering Juan Luna Street before approaching the door of the house and fired at Saga.

Emerging from a room, Williams and Sabdao rushed to where the gunshots were heard but the suspect fired at them.

They were brought at the nearby Mary Johnson Hospital. Doctors declared Saga dead on arrival at about 8:40 p.m. The two other victims are recuperating in the hospital.

A certain Geraldine Managa, a neighbor of the victims, said Nicolas was a suspect in the frustrated murder case filed by one of the relatives of the victims. The incident happened on December 23, 2016.

Police are in pursuit of Nicolas