1 dead, 25 injured in oil tanker, minibus collision

MARIVELES, Bataan: A bus conductor died while 25 others were injured when a passenger mini-bus rammed on an oil tanker crossing the Roman Expressway in Mariveles, Bataan on Friday morning. Doctors at the Bataan General Hospital (BGH) in Balanga City tried to revive Ruel Ocampo of Cabcaben, Mariveles but the minibus conductor died a few minutes later. In serious condition at BGH was Felix Sandigan of Pilila, Rizal, oil tanker driver. Police Officer 3 Charlston Valenzuela, Mariveles police investigator, said 10 minibus passengers were rushed to Maheseco Hospital in Mariveles and 16 to BGH. Sandigan was alone in the oil tanker that came from its parking area and crossing the expressway for the oil depot in Barangay Lucanin in Mariveles when the accident happened at about 6:30 in the morning.

Ernie B. Esconde