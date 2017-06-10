1 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN TRAFFIC COLLISION

Carlos Arca, 39, died while three others were injured in a vehicular crash on Payatas Road, Quezon City at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Arca, suffered severe injuries which was caused by a dump truck, a passenger jeepney, and a van. Injured were: Ely Nidea, 40; Jesus Eser, 60; and Jostino Lauraya, 47. Police reports showed that the dump truck driven by Roberto Tapang, 40, lost its brakes then hit a van and a jeepney, which crashed into Arca’s motorcycle. Arca was taken to the General Miguel Malvar Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The three injured were rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center. Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to properties with multiple physical injuries and homicide would be filed against the driver.