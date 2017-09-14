1 dead, 3 wounded in northwest US school shooting

LOS ANGELES: A student shot and killed another student and wounded three others Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) at a high school in the northwestern state of Washington before being disarmed, authorities said. The shooting took place at Freeman High School in Spokane County, Washington state. County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters the shooter was a student who was armed with reportedly a rifle and a handgun. “He proceeded to take his weapons out. At that point he attempted to fire one weapon and jammed,” the sheriff said. “He went to his next weapon and a student walked up to him, engaged him, and that student was shot. That student did not survive,” he said. “He then fired more shoots around down the hallway, striking three more students and those students are in the hospital,” he said. Knezovich said the shooter was finally disabled by “a member of the Freeman community,” before police arrived on the scene. The three wounded students were all girls. Students said everyone knew each other, and some told local media they knew the shooter. “He was handing out a note to his friend saying he would do something stupid that could get him killed or in jail,” one student told KXLY television. “That was a few weeks ago.”