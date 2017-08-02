A man died in a shootout with Manila police while six others were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Tondo.

Arnold Bernal, 23, of Bldg. 17 Rooftop, Barangay 101 Vitas, Katuparan, was killed in a gunfight with police about 3:30 p.m. ion Tuesday. He was in the 2016 drug watch list of the police.

Those arrested were Bhe-Bhe Borja, 24, single, vendor; Jomelyn Lasap, 18, single, jobless; Rochel Aragon, 38, vendor; Nestor Bernal, 24, single, driver; Marlon Miraflores, 39, single, technician; and Fermin Encarnacion, 46, single, pedicab driver, all neighbours of Bernal.

They were brought to the Tondo Police Station 1 for custody. They are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs law before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Confiscated from the suspects were one Armscor 2015, .38 caliber revolver with one empty cartridge case and five live ammunitions, 32 pieces of sachets containing “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with estimated P16,000 street value, and two P100 bills. JAIME PILAPIL