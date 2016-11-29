1 dead, 8 missing in Cagayan, Batanes

Floods and stormy weather that battered Cagayan and Batanes provinces caused the death by drowning of a 70-year-old man while eight persons were reported missing, according a report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Tuesday.

Daisy Baguisi of the Cagayan PDRRMO said Artemio Rosete drowned while trying to save his cow from raging floodwaters in Barangay Kapanikian, Claveria town in Cagayan.

In the coastal town of Santa Ana, reported missing were five fishermen identified as Francisco Agonoy, Kenneth Agonoy, Benjamin Costales, Ador Trisiño, Gabby Trisiño, all were from Barangay Casambalangan.

In Claveria coastal town, another fisherman – Michael Bangalan – remained missing while his companions, Ruben Bangalan and Jake Bangalan, managed to swim to safety after their boat capsized on Monday.

In Batanes province, two crew members of a passenger vessel were also reported missing after their boat sank off the waters of Itbayat Island, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Arman Balilo disclosed that the ill-fated ship MV Kanzam Expresss with seven crew members had no passengers on board when it sank on the morning of November 28.

Balilo said the PCG was informed of the accident through an e-mail sent by the captain of MV Ingrid C which was on its way to Kaoshiung, Taiwan when it spotted the sinking ship and rescued the sailors.

“But aside from that we have no other information. We are still trying to contact the master of MV Ingrid C for additional details about the accident,” Balilo told The Manila Times.

Balilo said that the search is on for the ship’s two missing crew members adding that a Coast Guard ship has been dispatched to the area but it had to turn back because of the turbulent sea.

The PCG has sent a rescue team and has also requested the Armed Forces to send a helicopter for the mission. Authorities also alerted the Taiwan Coast Guard about the incident.

Similarly, a tugboat which was en route to Malaysia from Japan was stranded at Barangay Marzan in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan with 16 Filipino crew members on board.

Baguisi said the boat named Salvage Titan was manned by Captain Christopher Guebalangen; six of his crew members received medical assistance.

Rogelio Sending, Cagayan provincial information officer, said the bridges that overflowed – Pinacanauan in Tuguegarao City, Tawi in Peñablanca town, and Abusag and Bagunot in Baggao town – are still submerged in floodwaters and are not passable to vehicles.

Sending said roads in Barangay Dunggan in Rizal town, Barangay Virginia in Santo Niño town, Teresa Boulevard in Tuguegarao City and three villages of Mabnang, Alimoan and Kilkiling in Claveria town are also not passable.

Meanwhile, the suspension of classes from preparatory school to high school in public and private schools in the province as ordered by Gov. Manuel Mamba remains in effect.