1 more dead in Negros Oriental flash flood

ANOTHER death has been added to the casualties in Negros Oriental as flash flood inundated the village of Guinhulngan on Tuesday as Typhoon “Basyang” (Sanba) battered the province.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesman for Central Visayas Police Regional Office, identified the casualty as Gaudiosa Lania, 71, of Guinhulngan.

At about 4:20 p.m., the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Guihulngan City reported that Lania was carried away by a strong current in the wake of heavy rainfall that caused the creek in Barangay Trinidad to swell.

Meanwhile, in Siquijor, Jhena Mae Balos, 12, was hit by a falling coconut tree.

Tolentin said, Balos was sleeping with her family in their bedroom when a coconut tree fell on the roof of the house, hitting her in the stomach and left arm. The girl is now in stable condition at the Siquijor Provincial Hospital;.

On Tuesday, authorities recorded five deaths after Basyang made landfall in Cortez, Surigao del Sur.

The deaths were caused by landslides and drowning in the provinces of Leyte, Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte.

Based on the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 4,895 families or 21,155 persons were affected in 94 different villages in the Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.