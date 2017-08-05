A MOTORCYCLE rider died in a traffic collision involving three other vehicles along Quezon Avenue, Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities identified the fatality as Herminio Cruz Jr. who suffered severe injuries during the accident.

Police said a Toyota Vios driven by Dan Jio Santos was hit by a vehicle as he traversed Quezon Avenue corner EDSA.

The Vios then hit another vehicle and a taxi, which crashed into Cruz’s motorcycle.

Cruz was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities were forced to close the east bound lane for an hour due to the collision.

The Quezon City traffic sector will further investigate the incident. Police said reckless imprudence resulting in damage to properties and homicide would be filed against the driver responsible for the collision. ELSHAMAE ROBLES