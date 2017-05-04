1 killed, 11 injured as glass sheets fall

BACOLOD CITY: A security guard was killed while 11 others were injured after glass sheets piled on a 10-wheeler truck crashed on them in Barangay Mansilingan on Wednesday. Police said the victims were helping owner Ibrahim Gallego move the glass sheets from a container van when it fell on the victims. Senior Police Officer 2 Leo Anthony Genita, investigator, identified the fatality as Victor Lasañas, 44, of Barangay Granada. Injured were Cris Amalla, 25, and Herman Gallego, 75, who were taken to Bacolod Adventist Medical Center. The others brought to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital were Alfredo Adam, 26; Rolando Esparas, 29; Arjie Gigabene, 34; Fernando Pisalbo Jr., 18; Raymark Beroa, 18; Ronnie Domdomaya, 56; Reynold Beroa, 17; Eugene Angeles, 20; and Daniel Angeles, 16.