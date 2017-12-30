1 killed, 13 busted in Bulacan

CAMP GEN ALEJO SANTOS, City of Malolos, Bulacan: A suspected drug dealer was killed while 13 others were arrested with undetermined amount of illegal drugs seized in separate operations by Bulacan Police on Thursday and Friday. Supt. Fitz Macariola, City of San Jose del Monte police chied, identified the slain suspect as certain “Onad” who was killed after he engaged operatives to a firefight during a buy-bust in Barangay Minuyan Proper on Friday afternoon. Recovered from the suspect were a heat-sealed sachet of shabu, buy-bust money and one Colt caliber 45 pistol. Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan provincial police director, identified the arrested suspects as Michael Angelo Ancho of San Jose Del Monte; Aristotle Paulino, Clarissa Bedania, Joselito Castro alias Mayor, Edcel Castro and Enrico Matito Jr., all from Malolos; Gito Quilojano and Jose Sonny Libunao of San Miguel town; Willijadi Cantojos of Norzagaray; Jalil Tunday, Melvin Mallari and Julian Santillan of Meycauayan City; and Bammer Guevarra Filomeno of Marilao. Fifty-three heat-sealed sachets shabu, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the series of anti-illegal drugs operations.