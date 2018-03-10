1 killed, 2 nabbed in police buy-bust

A drug suspect was killed while two others were arrested in separate buy-busts conducted by Bulacan Police on Thursday and Friday in Marilao town and City of San Jose Del Monte (SJDM). Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police director, identified the slain suspect in Marilao as Eng Benitez, alias “Saging” of Barangay Tabang, Plaridel town. Supt. Marlon Santos, Chief of Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIB) said that the suspect was neutralized in a shoot-out during a buy-bust operation conducted by joint elements of Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of PIB and Marilao MPS in Brgy. Barangay Patubig, Marilao, Bulacan on Friday about 1:00 A.M. Benitez reportedly drew his firearm from his shoulder bag and fired twice at undercover police officers when he suspected that it was a setup after handing over the shabu to a poseur-buyer triggering a firefight. His cohort escaped on board a black Yamaha Mio Soul without license plate. Benitez allegedly supplies drugs in the towns of Plaridel and Marilao in Bulacan. Meanwhile, Supt. Fitz Macariola, SJDM police chief, said Francisco Alcones, 37, and Rogelio Borja, 19, single, both of San Jose Heights Barangay Muzon were arrested in a buy-bust on Thursday night.