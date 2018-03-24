1 killed, 3 hurt in Cebu ambush

UNIDENTIFIED assailants carrying high-powered firearms ambushed the vehicle that may have had on board Peter Lim or his brother near a KTV bar in Cebu City on Friday night killing a security guard and wounding three others, including two German tourists.

Wilson Bucay, a security guard at the Infinity KTV and Music Lounge along Archbishop Reyes Street, died on the spot while another security guard, George Lambating, 52, and a German couple were wounded.

Senior Police Officer 1 Geoffrey Gutual, homicide investigator of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told The Manila Times that Peter Lim owns the KTV bar.

Investigation revealed that a man coming from the bar went to the parking area located beside it at about 11:45 p.m. and boarded a heavily-tinted black Ford Expedition (ZKZ 361).

Gutual said that while Bucay was assisting the sports utility vehicle (SUV) to leave the parking area, a white pick-up arrived and fired at the SVU using long firearms.

Bucay sustained multiple gunshot wounds and fell on the road about two meters away from the sidewalk. Lambating who was at the KTV bar’s main entrance rushed to rescue Bucay but was hit on the left arm.

Stray bullets also hit tourists from Bergisch Gladbach, Germany identified as Pauline Basbach, 20, who sustained a gunshot wound in her right thigh and her boyfriend Manuel Goerrings, 24, who was hit in the right arm.

Gutual said the German couple just came from a mall and dropped by a convenience store about 50 meters away from the KTV bar. They were walking towards the Golden Prince Hotel nearby where they were staying when the attack happened.

The assailants’ white pick-up fled in the direction of North Escario Street, about 300 meters away from the ambush site.

Police recovered 53 empty shells and four live bullets from an M-16 rifle and two empty shells of a calibre 9mm firearm from the crime scene.

Investigators said the SUV, which sped away at the height of the volley of gunfire, was later traced to the second floor parking lot of Asia Tower condominium in Barangay Apas in the city that was about two kilometers away from the KTV bar.

Gutual said the SUV’s left rear tire was flat and the window broken.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO director, said they have yet to confirm whether it was Peter or his brother Wellington Lim who was on board the SUV.

In a follow up operation on Saturday morning, CCPO homicide team leader Senior Police Officer 3 Wetzel Berry said personnel of the condominium were “uncooperative” in the investigation as they refused to identify occupant of the unit where the supposed driver of the SUV went after the abush.

“We still need to contact the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to confirm the identity of the SUV owner,” Berry said.