1-Pacman party-list vows support for Romero

1-Pacman party-list Rep. Enrico Pineda declared on Wednesday that the party is solidly behind its first nominee, Rep. Mikee Romero, amid reports calling for a decision to nominate his replacement at the House of Representatives because of a standing warrant issued for his arrest.

“We at the 1-PACMAN Party List are 101% behind Congressman Romero and we do not believe that the issues being hurled against him are enough to erode the trust reposed upon him by the more than one million supporters who voted to support the advocacies of the party in the last national elections,” Pineda said as he denied any move within the party to seek Romero’s removal as its nominee to the House of Representatives.

He stressed that a pending criminal complaint does not ipso facto remove a person as a member of Congress.

He said there were even members of congress who were allowed to serve their terms while in detention.

“We have no intentions of removing Congressman Romero and we will not entertain any move that will call for his ouster from the party and the House of Representatives,” Pineda said.

“I am witness to the intense desire of Congressman Romero to serve the House of Representatives as he even volunteered to be an Assistant Majority Floor Leader which is rarely being given to a neophyte representative. We believe in his leadership potential,” he added.

“We all know that this is just a case of a feud between family members and 1PACMAN Party List knows the Romero family would finally settle this the soonest,” Pineda said.