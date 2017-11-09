1 soldier dead, 10 others wounded in Nueva Vizcaya clash with NPA rebels

NUEVA VIZCAYA: Ten soldiers were wounded and one was killed in an encounter with the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels on Thursday here.

Reports said the soldiers from the Philippine Army were conducting “search and destroy” operations when they cornered about 100 NPA rebels in the remote village of Sanguit in Dupax del Sur.

Surprised by the rebels’ strength, the soldiers were overpowered.

The Veterans Regional Hospital (VRH) in Bayombong town received a “distress call” at about 2 p.m. that a chopper was arriving to bring between 10 and 15 wounded soldiers for treatment.

However, the chopper did not arrive due to bad weather and zero visibility, according to a volunteer member of the Nueva Vizcaya provincial rescue team.

The Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Dupax del Sur town said there were 10 wounded soldiers being treated.

The military said they were still determining the identities of the victims both on the military and rebel side.

The encounter is ongoing as of posting time. LEANDER DOMINGO