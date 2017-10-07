10.10.10. tourney rolls off Oct 10

The 7th edition of 10.10.10. Fun Charity Golf tournament will unfold on October 10 at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias in Cavite.

The annual event will be highlighted by the different approach of Willy Tee Tan in conducting the tournament.

Listing is ongoing with entry fee pegged at P10, 000 for two players. The two-man team play will follow a System 36 format.

Player’s fee is inclusive of green fee, golf cart, breakfast and buffet dinner, giveaways, raffle ticket and donation to the Davao Children’s Cancer Fund Inc (DCCFI). Caddie Fee and mulligan is on players’ account.

Check-in time at the course begins at 5:30 a.m. while the shot gun tee off starts at 7:30 a.m.

Kids of Hope, the beneficiaries of all initiatives of DCCFI, represents a coming together of advocates and child cancer networks working to provide the best possible chances providing holistic care for children with cancer.

Kids of Hope are the children who stay at House of Hope and the Children’s Cancer and Blood Diseases Unit at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

For registration, contact John Chan at 860-8885 or 0932-8535555/ 0920-9555222 and email fungolf@autohubgroup.com