Should it be 10% or 20% public float?

Due Diligencer hopes the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is serious in doubling to 20 percent the minimum public float of new listings on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Whenever the SEC talks about new listings, it refers to the initial public offering (IPO) of common shares undertaken mostly by family-owned corporations. In doing so, it becomes a messenger of good news to public investors.

Of course the business owners, who normally list their company shares on the stock market to save on tax payments, would not be happy launching an IPO just to make the public the owners of at least 20 percent of their companies’ outstanding common shares.

In talking about an IPO, the SEC could also be speaking for its five-person regulatory body. It could have studied the market and obtained a thorough knowledge of every market transaction.

However, the SEC should take into account the fact that the PSE is also a listed company. It should, as a matter of policy, determine the demarcation line between the PSE shares being traded, and the PSE, the market watcher.

As regulators, the five members of the regulatory body’s commission are considered more knowledgeable about the stock market. Having learned the intricacies of market trading, they could educate the public investors about their responsibility as stockholders of listed companies.

Board seats

As a beat reporter ages ago covering the SEC, the Manila Stock Exchange and the Makati Stock Exchange, I have witnessed the development of the Philippine capital market, mostly from the point of view of the public.

It was at a time when the two exchanges then existed exclusively for their members. The two bourses only unified their operation in 1992, but maintained two separate trading floors.

I did not learn about the way businesses were run by their owners. Neither did I observe how the rich and very rich in this country could have influenced politics and the few politicians who played dirty. It could be due to such influence that elected politicians never thought about the contribution by public investors to making Big Business listed without making them public.

Is it not such a pity that among the noisy politicians, no one has even bothered to consider a LEGISLATION to really make listed companies also public?

This is a question no politician has dared to ask our senators and members of the House of Representatives, and we don’t know why. They only know how to craft press releases and send them through emails to media practitioners.

How about the question on whether public investors who are also stockholders of listed companies could be given a board seat or two? Definitely, even the most talkative among our elected politicians would not even bother to know the answer, again, for reason/reasons only THEY would know.

No to the public

Commissioner Ephyro Luis Amatong is one of the five members of the SEC’s five-person regulatory body. He was quoted by The Manila Times reporter Angelica Ballesteros on his views about IPOs and the need to increase the public float to 20 percent from the current 10 percent.

Perhaps, he had thought of the welfare of the public investors, who, he must have observed, are not represented on the board of listed companies. This is true only of public investors who are also stockholders of one or even two or three listed companies, depending on their basket of investments.

However, the good commissioner, along with the entire SEC for that matter, would be doing the public something much better than doubling to 20 percent the public float of listed companies. For instance, instead of increasing the required minimum of the public float, why not review the present 10-percent minimum public ownership rule first to see if that is being followed by the listed companies?

It would seem the majority stockholders or owners of listed companies would rather have independent directors on their board than allow anyone among their public stockholders to participate in their boardroom discussions.

Business owners know that independent directors are never and have never been independent. They nominate them and they dictate their votes during board meetings. Otherwise, these independent directors would be eased out of the board and totally ostracized by all listed companies.

20% of what?

Is the SEC really serious about raising the public float to 20 percent from 10 percent? Its top officials, led by Chairperson Teresita Herbosa, may want to reconsider the commission’s plan until they have shown their interest in knowing why the public, even if they own only 10 percent, are not represented on the board.

Besides, the SEC should have asked business owners why this has been going on for many years. Is it because the public stockholders of listed companies would prefer to remain passive rather than antagonize the majority by asking for a board seat, or even two, depending on the number of common shares they hold?

Everything depends on the SEC’s leadership. Do the five commissioners want the PSE to stay regulated? If their answer is yes, then by all means allow the public to elect anyone among them as their own directors. This is the only way to democratize the boardrooms.

By the way, would the SEC’s five-person commission tell the public what should be the basis of computing the numbers contained in the public ownership reports (POR)? Should the computation be based on the outstanding capital stock or only on outstanding common shares? Just asking.

