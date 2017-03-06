10 Bacolod ‘sleeping’ policemen sacked

BACOLOD CITY: Ten police officers in Bacolod City were removed from their post after they were caught sleeping while on duty. City police chief and Senior Supt. Jack Wanky said seven of the policemen were assigned to Police Station 10 and four to Police Station 2. The names of the police officers were not disclosed pending the filing of administrative charges. They are now assigned at police headquarters as security personnel. They were caught sleeping on the job last Tuesday night during a spot inspection of the officer-of-the-day. Supt. Noel Polines, police office spokesman, said sleeping while on duty falls under simple misconduct and its penalty depends on evaluation and recommendation of the investigator holding the case. Depending on the gravity of the offense, the penalty ranges from reprimand, forfeiture of salary for a certain number of days, and suspension of up to 15 days without pay, he added. Wanky said police officers are expected to remain alert while on duty especially now that they are on full alert after the termination of peace talks between the government and communist rebels.