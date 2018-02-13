10 domestic flights cancelled because of bad weather, says aviation agency

THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that 10 domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday because of bad weather.

Flights 2P2967/2P2968 (Manila-Butuan-Manila) and 2P2557/2P2558 (Manila-Dipolog-Manila) of PAL Express were grounded.

Cebu Pacific flights 5J621/5J622 (Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila) and 5J373/5J373 (Manila-Roxas-Manila) and Skyjet’s M8-421/M8-422

were also cancelled.

Tropical storm “Basyang” made landfall in Surigao del Sur earlier on Tuesday, as several areas were placed under storm signals. BENJIE L. VERGARA