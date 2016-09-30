10 drug suspects die in QC shooting incidents

Ten drug suspects, two of whom were involved in robberies, died in three shootouts with different units of the Quezon City Police District before the weekend.

QCPD Director Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said six of the suspects perished after firing on Station Anti-Illegal Drugs (SAID) operatives of the Novaliches Police Station at Pasacola St.

Eleazar identified those killed as Jose Francisco Ledesma, Ronaldo Ceron, Ronnie Bardon, Jonathan Abe, Letecia Paclon and Golber Almero.

Prior to the shootout, concerned residents tipped the police that Ledesma, Abe, and Ceron, who were in the drug watch list and who surrendered in July, continued to engage in the illegal drugs trade using Ledesma’s residence as drug den.

On Wednesday night, the police conducted a buy bust outside Ledesma’s house. Ledesma and Ceron however sensed that they were transacting with an undercover police officer. Ceron fired at the lawmen but missed. The two then ran inside the house while their cohorts fired at the operatives.

The suspects however were no match to the policemen.

Police recovered five guns, shabu and drug paraphernalia.

In another shootout, operatives of the Batasan Police Station led by Inspector Mario Pascual also conducted a buy-bust at the Navarro Compound in Barangay Holy Spirit on Friday. A policeman pretended to buy P13,000 worth of shabu but the two drug dealers sensed the presence of the police and fired, starting a gun battle.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) found plastic sachets of shabu, two pistols and the marked money.

In Barangay Masambong, two other drug suspect were also slain in a shootout with police operatives Friday.

They were identified as Marlon Saren and John Paul Ocdina.