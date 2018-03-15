10 fast facts on the Rome Statute

1. Rome Statute is an institution that has the power to exercise its jurisdiction over persons for the most serious crimes of international concern, as referred to in the Statute, and shall be complementary to national criminal jurisdictions.

2. It was founded on July 17, 1998 in Rome.

3. The seat of the Court is established at The Hague in the Netherlands

4. The Philippines signed the Rome Statute on December 28, 2000 and ratified on August 30, 2011.

5. 124 countries are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. 33 are African States, 19 are Asia-Pacific States, 18 are from Eastern Europe, 29 are from Latin American and Caribbean States, and 25 are from Western European and other States.

6. The Court is composed of: The Presidency; An Appeals Division, a Trial Division and a Pre-Trial Division; The Office of the Prosecutor; and The Registry.

7. The application and interpretation of law in the Court must be consistent with internationally recognized human rights.

8. This Statute shall apply equally to all persons without any distinction based on official capacity.

9. Immunities or special procedural rules, whether under national or international law, shall not bar the Court from exercising its jurisdiction over such a person.

10. The Court has jurisdiction, in accordance with this Statute, with respect to crime of genocide; crimes against humanity; war crimes and the crime of aggression.

CATHERINE MODESTO

