10 fellows to 2018 Silliman workshop named

Silliman University (SU), together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, announced on Friday the 10 writers chosen as fellows of the 57th Silliman University National Writers Workshop.

They are Romalyn Ante of Batangas province’s Lipa City and Catherine Cando of Quezon City (poetry in English); Wilfreda Cabusas of Cebu province’s Talisay City and Herminigildo Sanchez of Samar province’s Catbalogan City (“Balak” or poetry in Binisaya); Sigrid Gayangos of Zamboanga City and Reil Benedict Obinique of Davao del Sur province’s Kiblawan town (short fiction); Jade Baylon of Davao del Sur province’s Digos City, Rhounee Ron Kevin Frany of Nueva Ecija province’s Cabanatuan City, and Joel Donato Ching Jacob of Manila (creative nonfiction); and Manuel Tinio of Mandaluyong City (one-act play).

This year, workshop organizers accepted manuscripts for “Balak” with corresponding English translations, which will further enrich discussion on the craft of poetry rendered in different languages, and the cultural nuances underpinning such expression.

This year’s panelists are director-in-residence Jaime An Lim; resident writers Cesar Ruiz Aquino and Ian Rosales Casocot; and Linda Alburo, Dean Francis Alfar, Marjorie Evasco, Mookie Katigbak-Lacuesta, Anthony Tan, and Noel Tuazon.

The workshop will be held at the Rose Lamb Sobrepeña Writers Village in Camp Lookout in Valencia town and the SU campus in Dumaguete City, both in Negros Oriental province, from May 7 to 18.

Founded by SEA (Southeast Asian) Write awardee Edilberto Tiempo and National Artist for Literature Edith Tiempo, the Silliman workshop is the oldest creative writing workshop of its kind in Asia. It continues the Tiempos’ legacy in giving value to literature and creative writing in the Philippines.

It recently received the Tanging Parangal at the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining by the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

For more information about forthcoming events during the workshop, send an e-mail to Workshop Coordinator Lady Flor Partosa at nww@su.edu.ph or call the Department of English and Literature at (035) 422-6002, local 350.