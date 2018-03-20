Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»10 graduation gift ideas

    10 graduation gift ideas

    0
    on Special Features

    IF you’re thinking of giving gifts to a graduating teenager headed for college, or a seasoned grad school scholar off to the real world, give them a sentimental keepsake, something useful, or just plain silly. Here are 10 creative ways to say “congratulations on your achievement.”

    • For music-lovers, a set of first vinyl player—and one he can easily pack away and take to college can be a lasting gift. Make it more special by including a few favorite old school records like the Beatles’ “Let it Be” or The Beach Boys; “Pet Sounds.”

    • Whether your card contains a check or just some choice words of congratulations, make sure it will make the grad’s day perfect.

    • Giving a grad a lei to be used during the graduation day is simple but simply touching. Carnation lei or orchid leis are perfect for men or women.

    • Cap off the proud moment with commemorative photo frame that capture the beaming graduate.


    • An engraved pen set for future study and work can be paired with inspirational wall plaque.

    • For the graduating ladies, personalized graduation jewelry gifts will surely makes her happy.

    • College-bound students have the entire dorm rooms to fill so why not try space-saving decor, productivity tools or a lot of practical advises.

    • Since most college graduates are at least looking for a job, they’ll beed desk accessories, a wardrobe change, and anything to make his or her new journey easier.

    • Recognizing that any grad–whether college or high school–is somewhat stress, opt for something sillier like a cozy robe, a a set of cocktail glasses or a duffel bag to help the graduate relax.

    • Try the pillowcase hints at what’s to come after graduation: an intense need for a full night’s sleep. To ensure she gets enough sleep after those late nights in the library. Pair this with ultra-soft pillow or two.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.