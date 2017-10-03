10 held for entering Camp Aguinaldo with guns

TEN people carrying firearms were taken into custody on Monday in violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban as they entered Camp Aguinaldo allegedly to meet with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines’ public affairs chief, said the group who called themselves “Southeast Asia Collective Defense Treaty” attempted to enter the military camp at about 5:45 a.m. on board a van. The military said the group, composed of Daniel Pagalan, Alvin Simbahon, Rolando Mahusay alias “Kumander Melody,” Dioscoro Danis, James Iwayan, Butch Galimba, Rico Giducos, Ramil Peralta, Randy Paredes and Pascual Dizon alias “Kumander Haslim,” claimed to come from Koronadal, North Cotabato. They told guards at Gate 6 that they have a scheduled meeting with Lorenzana and admitted that their firearms were undocumented. Among those confiscated from the group were two homemade .45 caliber pistols, several magazines of ammunition of various calibers and identification cards. The men were turned over to the Quezon City Police District Station 8.

