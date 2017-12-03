10% increase seen in influx of passengers to provinces this Yuletide–aviation exec

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it was expecting an increase of 10 percent in the influx of passengers to the provinces this Yuletide season from the 18,337,772 in 2016.

“The number of air passengers is expected to increase by approximately 10 percent as per existing records. In 2016, passenger movement totaled 18,337,772 passengers,” Captain Jim C. Sydiongco, CAAP Director-General, said in a statement over the weekend.

“The airports under the aviation regulator are prepared for the influx of passengers eager to return to the provinces to celebrate the holidays in their respective hometowns,” according to Sydiongco.

CAAP said that additional measures to ensure safety in all 35 commercial airports nationwide would be implemented from December 1, 2017 until January 5, 2018.

All leaves for personnel are cancelled to augment airport service staff, CAAP said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO