More than 10 killed, dozens injured in Indonesia fireworks factory fire

JAKARTA: More than 10 people have been killed and dozens injured after a blaze tore through an Indonesian fireworks factory, police said on Thursday. The fire broke out at about 9 a.m. in an industrial complex in Tangerang, a satellite city of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. Firefighters were still battling the blaze in the mid-afternoon. “We are still evacuating victims, more 10 than people died but the exact number is still being confirmed,” Harry Kurniawan, Tangerang Kota police chief, told Agence France-Presse. A firefighter on the scene said dozens of people were injured. “Those who died are completely unrecognizable, totally burnt,” Oni Sahroni told Metro TV. Witnesses reported hearing two major blasts in the morning.

