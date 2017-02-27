10 linked to drugs nabbed in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Agents of the Central Luzon Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 3) arrested 10 drug suspects in separate anti-drug operations and confiscated 200 grams of shabu in the provinces of Pampanga, Tarlac and Bulacan. PDEA 3 Regional Director Juvenal Azurin said arrested in Pampanga were Ceferino de Dios and Rusty Manlutac, both of Barangay Alas-as, City of San Fernando. They yielded 50 grams of shabu estimated at P240,000. In Bulacan, the suspects, three of them female, were identified as Rowena Querol alias Menang, Analiza Reyes, Melani Abalo, Robert Escanela and Victor Briguel, all from Barangay Santo Cristo, City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. Azurin said Querol is the maintainer of a drug den that was raided in Northridge Subdivision in Barangay Santo Domingo, City of San Jose Del Monte. Confiscated from the five suspects were shabu worth P480,000 with P5,100 cash and drug paraphernalia. In Tarlac, Azurin said suspects Yahya Maalang, 23; Liklik Markakim, 20; and Normaliah Datuon, 21 were arrested in a drug sting along F. Tanedo Street, Barangay Poblacion in Tarlac City. Siezed from them were 50 grams of shabu. The 10 suspects are all detained at PDEA 3 Jail Facilily in Camp Olivas in this city.