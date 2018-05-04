10 Masbate village execs face complaint

Ten barangay (village) officials in Masbate are facing administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged failure to create the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs). Facing complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday are Luna Gracio of Barangay Macabug; Rodolfo Toledo – Barangay Talabaan; Leo Cabarles – Barangay Nabongsoran; Charles Guya – Barangay Mariposa; Jerry Enolba – Barangay Manamoc; Alson Bertuldo – Baranga San Isidro; Leonides Villar Dones Jr. – Barangay Balawing; Emerson Fajel – Barangay Bagauma; Caesar Castillo – Barangay Lanang and Lourdes Arguilles – Barangay Gumahang, all in the town of Aroroy, Masbate. Ricojudge Echiverri, DILG assistant secretary for external and legislative affairs, said the village chiefs are accused of misconduct of office and dereliction of duty. Last April 30, the DILG also filed a complaint each against Ruby Perez of Barangay 471; Adorado Palad of Barangay 477; Mirasol Magalong of Barangay 482; Ligaya Santos of Barangay 659-A and Josefa Mendoza of Barangay 690 in Manila for the same offense.