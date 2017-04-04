10 NPA militiamen in Ifugao surrender

Kiangan, Ifugao: At least 10 members of New Peoples Army’s local auxiliary force “Militia ng Bayan” (MB) have surrendered to soldiers in Asipulo town in Ifugao on Monday. The local militia members, attached to the NPA’s Nona del Rosario Command in Ifugao, surrendered without firearms to the 54th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Baguinge, Kiangan town accompanied by Asipulo town Vice Mayor Tomas Pullupul and Barangay Namal Chairman Grace Tayaban. Lt. Col. Nicolas Quemado, 54th IB commander, led the 10 to pledge allegiance to the Philippine flag and the government. Last February 12, security forces overrun a huge NPA camp in Barangay Namal and seized war armaments and documents that contained the list of organized local militia forces in Asipulo and Tinoc.

THOM F. PICAÑA