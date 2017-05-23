10 outstanding Baguio Punong Barangay named

BAGUIO CITY: The Rotary Club of Metro Baguio (RCMB) recently awarded the city’s 10 Outstanding Punong Barangay for 2017. The club headed by president Elmie Manansala has been conducting the awards program for 24 years now. The awardees are Ferdinand Bucad of Hillside; Federico Codley, Atok Trail; Oliver Van Dicang, Lower Quirino Hill; Guillerma Francisco, North Central Aurora Hil; Gil Lomboy, Country Club; Murphy Maspil Sr., Holy Ghost Proper; Wilbert Ponce, Andres Bonifacio; William Regacho, Trancoville; Andres Remorque Jr., Upper QM; and Julita Sagun, Upper General Luna Road. Elevated to the Hall of Fame for winning the award for three consecutive years were punong barangay (village chiefs) Luis Badecao Jr., Upper Rock Quarry; Ignacio Genesis Gallente, Middle Quirino Hill; Timothy Pudlao Jr., Kias; and Catherin Quinones, MRR-Queen of Peace. The awardees were chosen for their exemplary leadership and selfless service to the community. Baguio Rep. Marquez Go and Mayor Mauricio Domogan who graced the awarding program lauded the RCMB for sustaining the awards program, which they said gives additional incentives to the barangay leaders to perform their duties.