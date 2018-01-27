10 PSL tankers to compete in Florida tilt

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be sending 10 promising tankers to the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition to be held from February 2 to 4 at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida USA.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over), Paula Camerla Cusing (girls’ 14-year) and Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 10-year) will be leading the country’s campaign in the three-day meet.

Also gunning for medals are University Athletic Association of the Philippines veteran Trisha Anne Oliveros of University of the Philippines (girls’ 15-over) and Bataan’s Master Charles Janda (boys’ 9-year) who won gold medals in the Buccaneers Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan last year.

Gina Cusing will serve as the delegation head in the tournament hosted by the Bolles School Sharks headed by Jon Sakovic.

“We’re thankful to the Bolles School Sharks headed by Mr. Jon Sakovic for inviting us in this competition. It’s a good exposure for our young swimmers to get techniques from American swimmers,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

The other members of the team are Sofia Mae Ching (girls’ 10-year), Raindale Ching (boys’ 13-year), Sophia Anne Barcelo (girls’ 12-year), Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (girls’ 15-over) and Joaquin Federico Mirasol (boys’ 11-year).

“The United States is the best swimming team in the world. It is the home of multi-titled Olympian Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian who won a total of 28 medals in the Olympics. And competing in the United States is already an achievement for these young PSL swimmers,” stressed Papa.

Bolles School has produced a number of Olympic medalists including gold winners Ryan Murphy, Trina Jackson, David Larson and Martin Lopez-Zubero, silver medalist Greg Brugess, as well as bronze medalists George Bovell and David Lopez-Zubero.

Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling of Singapore was also an alumni of the Bolles School Sharks as well as Filipino tanker Ryan Arabejo, a multi-gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games.