It’s 10 in a row for Skoda in WRC2

Jan Kopecky completed Skoda Motorsport’s 10th consecutive World Rally Championship 2 (WRC 2) victory at the recent Rally Italia Sardegna.

The Czech driver took the lead in the opening speed test and was never again headed during a tough rally weekend’s action on the sun-kissed Mediterranean island.

Driving a Fabia R5, Kopecky won by two minutes and 16.4 secibds from Ole Christian Veiby after winning three of four speed tests during the last day of competion. The young Norwegian claimed fastest time in the other.

Veiby lost 30 seconds with a puncture on his similar car on the second day but was delighted with second on the rock-strewn roads.

“I said in advance that if we reached the finish without major problems we would get a good result. And we succeeded. I’m really pleased with second place,” said Veiby, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday.

Takamoto Katsuta claimed a career-best result in third in a Ford Fiesta R5. The Japanese driver was almost five minutes behind Veiby and nearly four minutes clear of Yohan Rossel.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, driving a Fiesta R5, and Lukasz Pieniazek, in a Peugeot 208 T16, completed the finishers.

Hiroki Arai retired after hitting a rock in this morning’s second stage and breaking his Fiesta’s R5 steering.