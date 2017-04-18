10 schools vie for Sumilang Invitational cagefest

Ten collegiate teams will battle it out for the crown of the Rain or Shine – Sumilang Invitational Basketball Tournament starting today at the Sumilang Basketball Gym in Pasig City.

Comprising Bracket A are St. Clare College of Caloocan, Technological Institute of the Philippines, Philippine Merchant Marine School, AMA Online University, and Philippine Christian University.

Included in Bracket B are Centro Escolar University, Manuel L. Quezon University, Our Lady of Fatima University, City of University of Pasay and the De Ocampo Memorial College.

The eight-day basketball tournament is in line with the commemoration of the 400th death anniversary of its patron saint, Santa Rosa de Lima, and would also serve as the pre-season of the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities.

“We want to anchor the celebration of our patron saint thru basketball. It is our desire to bring top notch basketball action in to the barangay (community) level,” said former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) chairman Buddy Encarnado during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

The format of the competition is one-round robin with the top four per groupd advancing to the crossover quarterfinals. The survivors proceed to the semis and the winners land in the one-game finals.

Encarnado, the former Sta. Lucia Realtors team manager, added that the culmination of the weeklong league is an exhibition match of former PBA stars Alvin Patrimonio, Johnny Abarrientos, Kenneth Duremdes, Marlou Aquino, Alvin Teng and Ronnie Magsanoc.

The tournament runs until April 27.