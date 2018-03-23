Friday, March 23, 2018
    10 suspects in Castillo hazing slay surrender to NBI

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    TEN members of the Aegis Juris fraternity allegedly involved in the hazing death of a freshman law student from the University of Santo Tomas surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday.

    The Manila Regional Trial Court Brach 40 issued a warrant of arrest against the 10 on Thursday. Their surrender pre-empted a press conference by the Manila Police District.

    The names of those named in the warrant of arrest are:
    Mhin Wei Chan
    Jose Miguel Salamat
    Marcelino Bagtang, Jr.
    Arvin Balag
    Ralph Trangia
    Axel Munro Hipe
    Oliver Onofre
    Joshua Joriel Macabili
    Hans Matthew Rodrigo
    John Robin Ramos

    Horacio Castillo 3rd , a Civil Law student, died during initiation rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17, 2017. His parents are filing a case against UST, the oldest Catholic university in Asia, before the Vatican for its alleged lack of inaction on the case of their son. ARIC JOHN SY CUA


    .
