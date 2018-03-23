10 suspects in Castillo hazing slay surrender to NBI

TEN members of the Aegis Juris fraternity allegedly involved in the hazing death of a freshman law student from the University of Santo Tomas surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday.
The Manila Regional Trial Court Brach 40 issued a warrant of arrest against the 10 on Thursday. Their surrender pre-empted a press conference by the Manila Police District.
The names of those named in the warrant of arrest are:
Mhin Wei Chan
Jose Miguel Salamat
Marcelino Bagtang, Jr.
Arvin Balag
Ralph Trangia
Axel Munro Hipe
Oliver Onofre
Joshua Joriel Macabili
Hans Matthew Rodrigo
John Robin Ramos
Horacio Castillo 3rd , a Civil Law student, died during initiation rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17, 2017. His parents are filing a case against UST, the oldest Catholic university in Asia, before the Vatican for its alleged lack of inaction on the case of their son. ARIC JOHN SY CUA
Please follow our commenting guidelines.