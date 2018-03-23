10 suspects in Castillo hazing slay surrender to NBI

TEN members of the Aegis Juris fraternity allegedly involved in the hazing death of a freshman law student from the University of Santo Tomas surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Brach 40 issued a warrant of arrest against the 10 on Thursday. Their surrender pre-empted a press conference by the Manila Police District.

The names of those named in the warrant of arrest are:

Mhin Wei Chan

Jose Miguel Salamat

Marcelino Bagtang, Jr.

Arvin Balag

Ralph Trangia

Axel Munro Hipe

Oliver Onofre

Joshua Joriel Macabili

Hans Matthew Rodrigo

John Robin Ramos

Horacio Castillo 3rd , a Civil Law student, died during initiation rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17, 2017. His parents are filing a case against UST, the oldest Catholic university in Asia, before the Vatican for its alleged lack of inaction on the case of their son. ARIC JOHN SY CUA