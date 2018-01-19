10 Tausug children hurt in Sulu blast

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Some 10 children in Parang, Sulu were seriously wounded after one of them hit with a stone a 40-millimeter grenade projectile they found, causing an accidental explosion on Thursday.

Reports reaching the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO–ARMM) in Camp General Salipada Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao indicated that the victims found the unexploded grenade in an open field in Barangay Kanaway and played with it in a shanty nearby.

The Sulu provincial police office, in a message to Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, director of PRO–ARMM, said the10 Tausug children, ages ranging from three to 10, were immediately rushed by responding policemen and village officials to Parang District Hospital in Parang town proper.

Parang is one of the municipalities of the First District of Sulu located more than 20 kilometers away from the provincial capital Jolo.

Members of the Parang municipal peace and order council said they are certain the grenade was fired using either an M70 launcher or an M203 rifle grenade from a distance but failed to explode when it landed on the ground.

The police in Sulu have advised the parents to teach their children not to make the grenade a toy if they found one.