10 Things Kaizen managers know that others don’t

A FILIPINO, a Japanese and an American faced beheading by a terrorist group. When offered a last wish, the Filipino asked to watch a Manny Pacquiao fight video, while the Japanese requested to be allowed to deliver a one-day lecture on Japanese management. Upon hearing this, the American begged to be the first one on the chopping block. He explained:

“Please! Please! I can’t stand another lecture on Japanese management!”

That’s a joke often shared by Western managers who may have had enough of Japanese speakers. For one, many of them are not engaging speakers, including academics who are wont to read from their slide presentations.

But I’m a Filipino and I promise not to bore you with another lecture on Kaizen, Japanese management and the Toyota Production System, but only those things that are not known to many people and organizations. And so, here are some basic, vital, but unknown facts about Kaizen:

1. Kaizen promotes a continuous-improvement mindset.

Sure, but I bet you don’t know that Kaizen was invented by the Americans as a strategy for the Japanese. It came from the “Training within the Industry (TWI)” program that was brought in by American forces to help Japan rebuild its economy from the ashes of World War II. TWI includes the dynamism of PDCA (plan, do, control, act) of W. Edwards Deming (1900-1993).

2. Kaizen builds on never-ending change, not one-time innovation. Confucius said: “It does not matter how slowly

you go as long as you do not stop.” And that’s the essence of Kaizen, which, if you analyze its kanji characters, literally means continuing self-flagellation and one must surrender himself to benefit the majority. Really, Kaizen is a form of selfless sacrifice in the “altar” of continuous improvement.

3. Kaizen advocates the creation of an army of problem-solvers.

Everyone must participate, regardless of one’s rank, with or without a macho belt title. One percent improvement done every day by thousands of workers is better than 1,000 percent done by a genius who is hard to come by. In the Iceberg of Ignorance, Sidney Yoshida says “only 4 percent of an organization’s front-line problems are known by top management” and the majority are known to ordinary workers and their supervisors.

4. Kaizen uses simple math to calculate things and potential cost savings.

Why use sophisticated statistical tools and expensive software to analyze issues as required by Six Sigma, when you can make do with basic arithmetic? After all, many people hate statistics. If they hate it, then how can you convince people to use it? The question remains the same, why use a flamethrower to kill a pesky fly when a swatter or a rolled-up newspaper can do the job?

5. Kaizen prescribes only low-cost, practical solutions even up to a fault.

There’s a Japanese saying – “You can get water out of a dry towel” because there are many commonsensical solutions out there. Many of them are low-hanging fruits. It’s only a matter of changing one’s perspectives and removing one’s blinders to discover them under the mantra of Taiichi Ohno (1912-1990), who said: “Use your brain, and not the company’s money” in problem-solving.

6. Kaizen prioritizes process-orientation rather than result-orientation.

Some Jurassic managers are used to such claim: “I don’t care how you do it, as long as you achieve the target.” But that’s essentially wrong. There’s no better way but to improve the system so that you can get the best possible result by eliminating bottlenecks and other non-value added activities that contribute to cost. And that’s the difference between an effective and efficient manager.

7. Kaizen accepts, but not necessarily promotes dumb employee ideas.

If the workers submit unacceptable ideas – that means they trust management and it is a clear manifestation they want to participate in decision-making. It’s about the principle of co-ownership in an era of industrial democracy where employees are actively engaged and empowered to participate.

8. Kaizen makes quality inspectors irrelevant in any business organization.

Having a bad system can beat a good manager and their workers all the time. Improve the system so that you would not need inspectors to correct the defects or mistakes of people. The Japanese have a name for it – pokayoke or mistake-proofing. Kaizen guru Masaaki Imai (b.1930) prescribes the Three Rules of Defect: “Don’t make it. Don’t send it. Don’t accept it.”

9. Kaizen requires a robust 5S good housekeeping program as its foundation.

Without 5S, you can’t do much even if you buy expensive equipment and hire additional manpower to do the job. Incidentally, the seiri-seiton-seiso-seiketsu-shitsuke approach is a program that was copied from Ford Motors’ CANDO system, which means Cleaning, Arranging, Neatness, Discipline and Ongoing Improvement.

10. Kaizen maximizes the use of existing company resources.

Excess manpower, unutilized machines, work-in-process, and idle raw materials are some of the things that we can’t afford to ignore. They’re cost, anyway. If left unattended, they could be categorized as part of the eight wastes. Another thing, there’s no better approach than to harness natural energy, such as gravity, sunlight, or air to help solve operational problems. Know more about this in my 2017 book “Total Quality by Maximization.”

This list is not complete. The crux of the matter is that whatever we fail to notice and understand remains unheeded. Failure to understand means only one thing. You have no idea what you’ve been missing. Now, therefore – you need to purge yourself of the illusion of attention. You may know it but you may not fully understand everything.

Pay attention to the sound of silence as much as you do when you respond to the ruckus of noises.

