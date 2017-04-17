10 things to love about the all-new Chevrolet Spark

The all-new new Chevrolet Spark is ready to show Filipino car buyers that small cars under the American brand can also compete with those offered by the Japanese, who for many years have been regarded as the experts in small vehicles along with the Europeans.

So here are 10 things to love about the all-new Spark:

1. Striking looks – Longer, wider, and lower, the new Spark boasts of a sportier stance that makes a bold statement. This is highlighted by the signature two-port grille flanked by large sweptback projector-type headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The face alone conveys a truly confident demeanor.

2. Bigger shoes – The good looks are further enhanced by the spiffy 15-inch alloy wheels that give the car a confident stance.

3. Potent efficiency – The newly-designed lightweight DOHC 16-valve 1.4-liter Ecotec four-cylinder motor promises brisk and zippy performance while being frugal at the fuel pump. Putting out 99 horsepower and 128 Newton-meters of torque, the little motor is more than adequately equipped to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle.

4. Driving ease – Putting all that power to the front drive wheels is Chevy’s vaunted continuously variable transmission (CVT). The smart gearbox boasts quick responses while maximizing fuel efficiency. The engine-transmission combo is guided by an electric power steering system that makes quick work of tight city streets while remaining stable and composed out on the open road.

5. Spacious cabin – The added exterior dimensions pay off handsomely in terms of interior room. The larger cabin means more space for you and your passengers to lead an active lifestyle. The hatchback configuration with flexible 60/40 split-folding rear seats allows various cargo and passenger arrangements. It’s the perfect vehicle for the millennial on the move

6. It stays connected – Thanks to Chevrolet’s MyLink, smartphone pairing and mirroring is a cinch. Now, you can use your phone and stay connected to the world while still keeping your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel—thanks in part to the large and clear 7-inch touchscreen.

7. Smart features – It’s got goodies like heated and power-folding side mirrors. Both amenities, previously seen on high-end models, give drivers added convenience and help keep them aware of their surroundings at all times. Plus, keyless entry makes locking and unlocking the vehicle a simple “press of a button” affair.

8. Added security – The new Chevrolet Spark promises to protect occupants and pedestrians with its extensive suite of safety gear. Apart from the usual dual SRS airbags and antilock braking system (ABS), the little Chevy gets traction and stability control, as well as anti-theft alarm and immobilizer. The former keeps drivers in control during slippery conditions, while the latter set protects your precious investment while parked.

9. It’s a global car – Built using the latest technology and conforming to the strictest standards, the new Chevrolet Spark is a car that’s right at home anywhere in the world. It has even garnered the Highest Ranking for a City Car in the latest JD Power Quality Assurance survey.

10. Peace of mind for five years – Chevrolet’s patented five-year, 100,000-kilometer warranty means worry-free motoring for the motorist on the move. This program comes with every new Spark that rolls off the Chevy showroom.

The Chevrolet Spark is based on a global platform and is sold in more than 40 markets around the world, with global sales of more than 1 million.

