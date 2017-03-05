10 universities to offer new programs

Universities and colleges in the Philippines have partnered with academic institutions from the United Kingdom (UK) to push for the joint development and implementation of transnational education programs in the country.

To be available to students by September 2018, the establishment of niche programs served as the primary agenda of a transnational education programs workshop between Philippine and UK academic institutions held on February 22 to 24 at the Discovery Suites in Ortigas.

A total of P5 million will be granted to each institution in the Philippines that will cover two years’ worth of activities to develop the partnerships through curriculum and faculty development, preliminary research, workshops or seminars, and procuring teaching materials and equipment needed for the program.

The grants will be given under the ambit of the Joint Development of Niche Programs (JDNP), a two-year institutional and grant support program offered through the partnership of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the British Council.

CHED Commissioner Minella Alarcon said that the Commission and the British Council are working closely for the success of the project.

“We are pursuing transnational education with care. We have selected a trustworthy partner in British Council, so that CHED and British Council are providing guidance to the chosen Philippine higher education institutions every step of the way, whenever possible. We appreciate very much the cooperation of all institutions from the Philippines and the United Kingdom. We are excited to hear your stories of partnership and friendship. We look forward to definite steps of progress and moving onwards,” Alarcon said.

“It has been about six months since we started with this project. I hope this phase in time has provided enough opportunities to exchange information, and get to know each other better in our common desire to explore and build partnerships by collaborating in research and/or running joint programs in pursuit of transnational education,” she added.

During the event, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and Queen Mary University of London also signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize their partnership to offer Master of Science in Big Data and Master of Science in Creative Media Technology.

“We would like to say a word of thanks to the Commission on Higher Education of the Philippines and also the British Council for this wonderful program. It is through this program that we were actually able to establish ties with Queen Mary University of London,” Teresa Santos, ADMU Assistant to the Vice President for University and Global Relations, said.

The following Philippines and UK partner-universities will soon offer the following programs: Ateneo de Manila University and Queen Mary University of London – MSc Big Data and MSc Creative Media Technology; Bicol University and Liverpool University – MSc Food System and MSc Climate Change; Central Luzon State University and Swansea University – MSc Aquaculture / with Liverpool University – Agriculture; De La Salle University and Liverpool Hope University – MSc Computer Science, MSc Sports Science, MSc Data Engineering, MSc Robotics Engineering; Miriam College and Goldsmith’s University of London – MA Design Education; Saint Louis University and University of Leeds – MSc Disaster Risk Reduction And Management; Silliman University and Newcastle University – Joint Research and MSc Tropical Biological Oceanography; University of San Carlos and Coventry University – PhD Engineering / with Cardiff Metropolitan University – Design-fashion; University of Santo Tomas and University of Reading – PhD Architecture / with University of Leeds – MSc Public Health; University of the Philippines and University of Reading – PhD Metereology, PhD Agriculture/Food Security.