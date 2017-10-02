10 worst mass shootings in US history

1.Orlando Pulse club attack, 2016

June 12, 2016

49 killed and more than 50 injured

Omar Mateen, 29, held hostages at the gay nightclub before being killed by police. It was considered the worst mass shooting in US history before the carnage in Las Vegas.

2. Virginia Tech massacre, 2007

April 16, 2007

32 people killed and 17 others injured

Seung-Hui Cho, 23, went on a firing binge at the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Hcommitted suicide after the shooting and was declared to be mentally ill.

3. Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 2012

December 14, 2012

20 children and six adults dead

Adam Lanza, 20, sprayed bullets at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut before killing himself. The gunman also killed his mother before the school shooting.

4. The Luby’s Cafeteria massacre, 1991

October 16, 1991

23 people dead and 27 wounded

George Hennard, 35, turned a cafeteria in Killeen, Texas into a killing field after opening fire and leaving. The gunman then killed himself.

5. San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre, 1984

July 18, 1984

21 people killed and 19 wounded

Armed with a shotgun and pistol, James Oliver Huberty, 41, opened fire at McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California. A SWAT sniper killed Huberty.

6. University of Texas tower shooting, 1966

August 1, 1966

18 killed and 31 wounded

Former US Marine Charles Whitman climbed up to the roof deck of the University of Texas tower at Austin with six firearms and sprayed bullets on pedestrians below. Police killed him in the tower. Before the incident, he also killed his mother and wife.

7. Columbine High School massacre, 1999

April 20, 1999

12 students and one teacher dead and 24 were injured

Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold attacked the Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado with four guns and pipe bombs. The two senior students then committed suicide in the school library.

8. Edmond Post Office tragedy, 1986

August 20, 1986

14 postal workers dead

Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a rampage with three handguns in Edmond, Oklahoma. The perpetrator then committed suicide.

9. San Bernardino attack, 2015

December 2, 2015

14 dead

Couple Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik went amuck at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California where a gathering of employees was being held. Farook and Malik were killed by police.

10. Binghamton shootings, 2009

April 3, 2009

13 killed and 4 wounded

Jiverly Wong, 42, a Vietnamese immigrant went on a killing spree at the American Civic Association, an immigration community center, in Binghamton, New York. Wong then killed himself. YSABEL PADUA

