Tuesday, October 3, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    10 worst mass shootings in US history

    1.Orlando Pulse club attack, 2016
    June 12, 2016
    49 killed and more than 50 injured
    Omar Mateen, 29, held hostages at the gay nightclub before being killed by police. It was considered the worst mass shooting in US history before the carnage in Las Vegas.

    2. Virginia Tech massacre, 2007
    April 16, 2007
    32 people killed and 17 others injured
    Seung-Hui Cho, 23, went on a firing binge at the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Hcommitted suicide after the shooting and was declared to be mentally ill.

    3. Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 2012
    December 14, 2012
    20 children and six adults dead
    Adam Lanza, 20, sprayed bullets at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut before killing himself. The gunman also killed his mother before the school shooting.

    4. The Luby’s Cafeteria massacre, 1991
    October 16, 1991
    23 people dead and 27 wounded
    George Hennard, 35, turned a cafeteria in Killeen, Texas into a killing field after opening fire and leaving. The gunman then killed himself.

    5. San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre, 1984
    July 18, 1984
    21 people killed and 19 wounded
    Armed with a shotgun and pistol, James Oliver Huberty, 41, opened fire at McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California. A SWAT sniper killed Huberty.

    6. University of Texas tower shooting, 1966
    August 1, 1966
    18 killed and 31 wounded
    Former US Marine Charles Whitman climbed up to the roof deck of the University of Texas tower at Austin with six firearms and sprayed bullets on pedestrians below. Police killed him in the tower. Before the incident, he also killed his mother and wife.

    7. Columbine High School massacre, 1999
    April 20, 1999
    12 students and one teacher dead and 24 were injured
    Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold attacked the Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado with four guns and pipe bombs. The two senior students then committed suicide in the school library.

    8. Edmond Post Office tragedy, 1986
    August 20, 1986
    14 postal workers dead
    Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a rampage with three handguns in Edmond, Oklahoma. The perpetrator then committed suicide.

    9. San Bernardino attack, 2015
    December 2, 2015
    14 dead
    Couple Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik went amuck at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California where a gathering of employees was being held. Farook and Malik were killed by police.

    10. Binghamton shootings, 2009
    April 3, 2009
    13 killed and 4 wounded
    Jiverly Wong, 42, a Vietnamese immigrant went on a killing spree at the American Civic Association, an immigration community center, in Binghamton, New York. Wong then killed himself.   YSABEL PADUA

    Sources:
    Cox Media Group National Content Desk. “The 10 worst mass shootings in US history.” Retrieved from
    http://www.wftv.com/news/trending-now/top-10-worst-mass-shootings-in-us-history-1/529991958

    Peralta, Eyder. “A List Of The Deadliest Mass Shootings In Modern U.S. History.” Retrieved from http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/06/12/481768384/a-list-of-the-deadliest-mass-shootings-in-u-s-history

     

     

