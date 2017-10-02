10 worst mass shootings in US history

1.Orlando Pulse club attack, 2016
June 12, 2016
49 killed and more than 50 injured
Omar Mateen, 29, held hostages at the gay nightclub before being killed by police. It was considered the worst mass shooting in US history before the carnage in Las Vegas.
2. Virginia Tech massacre, 2007
April 16, 2007
32 people killed and 17 others injured
Seung-Hui Cho, 23, went on a firing binge at the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Hcommitted suicide after the shooting and was declared to be mentally ill.
3. Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 2012
December 14, 2012
20 children and six adults dead
Adam Lanza, 20, sprayed bullets at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut before killing himself. The gunman also killed his mother before the school shooting.
4. The Luby’s Cafeteria massacre, 1991
October 16, 1991
23 people dead and 27 wounded
George Hennard, 35, turned a cafeteria in Killeen, Texas into a killing field after opening fire and leaving. The gunman then killed himself.
5. San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre, 1984
July 18, 1984
21 people killed and 19 wounded
Armed with a shotgun and pistol, James Oliver Huberty, 41, opened fire at McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California. A SWAT sniper killed Huberty.
6. University of Texas tower shooting, 1966
August 1, 1966
18 killed and 31 wounded
Former US Marine Charles Whitman climbed up to the roof deck of the University of Texas tower at Austin with six firearms and sprayed bullets on pedestrians below. Police killed him in the tower. Before the incident, he also killed his mother and wife.
7. Columbine High School massacre, 1999
April 20, 1999
12 students and one teacher dead and 24 were injured
Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold attacked the Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado with four guns and pipe bombs. The two senior students then committed suicide in the school library.
8. Edmond Post Office tragedy, 1986
August 20, 1986
14 postal workers dead
Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a rampage with three handguns in Edmond, Oklahoma. The perpetrator then committed suicide.
9. San Bernardino attack, 2015
December 2, 2015
14 dead
Couple Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik went amuck at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California where a gathering of employees was being held. Farook and Malik were killed by police.
10. Binghamton shootings, 2009
April 3, 2009
13 killed and 4 wounded
Jiverly Wong, 42, a Vietnamese immigrant went on a killing spree at the American Civic Association, an immigration community center, in Binghamton, New York. Wong then killed himself. YSABEL PADUA
