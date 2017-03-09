10-yr-old girl perishes in Tarlac fire

CONCEPCION, Tarlac: A girl, 10, died after falling from a burning three-story commercial and residential building in Barangay San Nicolas, Poblacion here at about midnight on Wednesday. Nicole Marie Gold Ong sustained serious injuries when rescued and brought to Dr. Eutique Atanacio Memorial Hospital but died later from internal hemorrhage and multiple fracture. The fire struck Marson Hardware owned by Mariano and Anthonieta Ong, about 200 meters from Concepcion Public Market, around 10:30 p.m. while members of the family were asleep. Loud shouts awakened the Ryan Ong, his wife Lydia, daughters Nina Antonette and Nicole at the second floor who climbed to the rooftop. While calling for help, Nicole accidentally fell to the ground.

Other family members were rescued but suffered injuries. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire that was fanned by paint, gas and rubber stored in the hardware store. It reached third alarm. The fire was declared out by 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Cost of damage was yet to be determined.