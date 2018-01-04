About ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’

TC Candler is a UK-born professional film critic and creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year since 1990. His team selects the 100 faces out of a list of 85,000 celebrities around the world.

He has lived in the United States (Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Las Vegas) and a prominent writer on the web since the early years of digital age.

According to him, the lists—arranged by his organization, The Independent Critics—are “not a popularity contest. Rather, it attempts to inform and broaden public opinion instead of reflecting it.”

He explained that they “search far and wide, listening to the many millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, and [that]they put together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty.”

They take into consideration “aesthetic perfection” as its one and only criteria, from representatives of nearly 40 countries.

“Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodies in a beautiful face,” said Candler.

Others in the list

Four Filipinos—all actresses, made it to the list: Kathryn Bernardo No. 60, Jessy Mendiola No.71, Nadine Lustre No.78 and Kim Domingo No.96.

Emma Watson at No.14 gets into the Hall of Fame, same as No.22 Gal Gadot and No. 50 Natalie Portman. Selena Gomez is No.56 and Kate Bickensale is No.70.

In the male counterpart, Soberano’s screen partner, Enrique Gil placed No.61 in the “100 Most Handsome Faces,” while James Reid is up at No.4. Brazilian-Japanese model acting in the Philippines Daniel Matsunaga is No.88.

Voted Most Handsome Face for 2017 is Korean singer-actor V (Kim Tae-Hyung), followed by Jason Momoa, Armie Hammer and William Levy in second, third and fifth places respectively.

Other prominent figures who made it to the list are No.100 Joe Jonas, No.99 Taeyong, No.87 Leonardo DiCaprio, No.84 Lee Min Ho, No.78 Brad Pitt, No.69 Chris Pine, No.59 Chris Hemsworth, No.58 Mario Maurer, No.54 Harry Styles, No.48 Shawn Mendes, No.46 Cristiano Ronaldo, No.Henry Cavill, No.32 Zac Efron and No.26 David Beckham.