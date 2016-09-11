‘100 days’ for Nueva Ecija land distribution

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, a former farmers’ party- list representative, has promised to finish the land distribution process in 100 days for the 3,100 hectares in portions of Laur town and Palayan City in Nueva Ecija where four people were massacred by five still unidentified men last week.

Mariano, a Novo Ecijano, made the vow during deliberation on his department’s proposed 2017 budget at the House of Representatives, according to Rep. Rosanna Vergara of the Third District of Nueva Ecija.

The area that used to be part of the Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation falls within Vergara’s district, prompting her to ask Mariano on the state of agrarian reform program even as the Agrarian Reform chief himself brought up the issue on “problematic lands” in the country, saying there many pieces of DAR property that have not been titled.

“He [Mariano] promised that he would personally monitor the transfer,” Vergara said.

When she asked Mariano if a year would do, he said, “One hundred days, Congresswoman Vergara.”

Saying she will closely monitor such implementation, Vergara raised the issue after noting the prolonged processes could have paved the way for unscrupulous individuals such as those who employed the armed men who attacked and killed the four farmers on Saturday.

She lauded Mariano for taking land titling as among the priority of his department.

Mariano assailed the massacre.

Darrel Morales, executive assistant of Mayor Alex Daus of Laur, said the local government, in coordination with the police and the Philippine Army, has called for a stakeholders’ dialogue at the municipal gymnasium.

The meeting, he added, is aimed at finding ways to thresh out problems that beset the land distribution and address the concerns that arise from it.

PNA