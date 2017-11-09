Over 100 detained in vast anti-IS raids in Ankara – state media

ANKARA: Turkish police detained 101 Islamic State suspects in a vast anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara, state media reported on Thursday. A total of 1,500 police officers took part in the raids across the Turkish capital after authorities issued arrest warrants for 245 suspects, state-run news agency Anadolu said. The raids took place at 250 addresses where documents and digital material were found, the agency said, without giving further details. Last month dozens of suspects from the group were detained across the country including 49 alleged members of IS in Ankara, some of whom were suspected of planning an attack. Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks blamed on IS jihadists in the past two years, including one on an elite Istanbul nightclub at the New Year during which 39 people were killed by an IS gunman. Although there has been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted raids almost daily against IS cells across the country.