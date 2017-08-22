100 female soldiers, police for Marawi deployment

At least 100 enlisted and non-commissioned female personnel coming from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deployed to Marawi City for the reconstruction, rehablitation and rebuilding phase of the war-torn area, the military announced on Tuesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said the deployment of an all-female group of military and police personnel is to give a “feminine touch” to the ongoing crisis in Marawi City.

“The battle area is predominantly [composed of]male already so the Armed Forces and the PNP think about deploying female personnel to at least have a feminine touch especially, since it is intended for the reconstruction, rehabilitation phase,” he told reporters in a news conference.

“We also have psychosocial intervention so the leadership of AFP and PNP saw that it will be easier and more approachable if we will be sending female [soldiers and policemen]to Marawi,” Arevalo said.

The group of 100 female soldiers and policewomen will be composed of 40 from the military while around 60 will be coming from the PNP.

Aside from assisting and initiating the rehabilitation phase of the three-month old battle, the female officers will also be in charge of peace-building and preventing and countering violent extremism.

According to Arevalo, the female soldiers and policewomen have been undergoing training since Monday.

The training, which is expected to end on August 25, is an initiative of the joint AFP and PNP civil relations committee.

The send-off ceremony for the AFP and PNP women will be held at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on August 29 with AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año and PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa attending the event.