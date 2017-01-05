More than 100 hurt in New York train derailment

NEW YORK: A New York commuter train derailed Wednesday during the morning rush at a station in Brooklyn, sparking chaotic scenes and leaving more than 100 people with minor injuries. The accident at Atlantic Terminal in the heart of the New York borough came less than four months after a fatal crash on another commuter line in New Jersey, when a speeding train derailed and slammed into a station. Passengers rushed out as smoke filled the tunnel following Wednesday’s crash of a Long Island Rail Road train around 8:30 am (1330 GMT). The impact bent the train’s doors and smashed windows.

AFP